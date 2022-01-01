Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Tempe

Go
Tempe restaurants
Toast

Tempe restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Experiment at JRB image

 

Experiment at JRB

1135 W Geneva Dr, Tempe

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Bacon Jalapeno Wrap$9.00
Spinach wrap filled with roasted chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and drizzled with a house made jalapeno ranch.
More about Experiment at JRB
Chompie's - Tempe image

 

Chompie's - Tempe

1160 East University Drive, Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sami's Munchy Crunchy Chicken Wrap$14.99
Diced crunchy chicken, chopped tomato, shredded lettuce, and Cheddar cheese wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Served with Coleslaw or Fries
More about Chompie's - Tempe
Item pic

 

Scramble - Tempe

1120 E. Baseline Rd #101, Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.89
Grilled chicken, romaine tossed with Caesar dressing topped with house croutons & Parmesan cheese
More about Scramble - Tempe
Dilly's Deli image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Dilly's Deli

3330 S. Price Rd., Tempe

Avg 4.6 (3399 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$8.99
Our baked chicken with chopped romaine, Parmesan cheese and our house made Caesar dressing on your choice of Spinach or tomato tortilla.
More about Dilly's Deli

Browse other tasty dishes in Tempe

Boneless Wings

Chocolate Mousse Cake

Pretzels

Tamales

Fudge

Cheese Pizza

Pudding

Beef Salad

Map

More near Tempe to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (80 restaurants)

Chandler

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (56 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Apache Junction

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Tolleson

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (97 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (496 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston