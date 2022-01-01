Chicken wraps in Tempe
More about Experiment at JRB
Experiment at JRB
1135 W Geneva Dr, Tempe
|Chicken Bacon Jalapeno Wrap
|$9.00
Spinach wrap filled with roasted chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and drizzled with a house made jalapeno ranch.
More about Chompie's - Tempe
Chompie's - Tempe
1160 East University Drive, Tempe
|Sami's Munchy Crunchy Chicken Wrap
|$14.99
Diced crunchy chicken, chopped tomato, shredded lettuce, and Cheddar cheese wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Served with Coleslaw or Fries
More about Scramble - Tempe
Scramble - Tempe
1120 E. Baseline Rd #101, Tempe
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$12.89
Grilled chicken, romaine tossed with Caesar dressing topped with house croutons & Parmesan cheese