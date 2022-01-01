Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chilaquiles in
Tempe
/
Tempe
/
Chilaquiles
Tempe restaurants that serve chilaquiles
La Casa de Juana - Tempe
1805 East Elliot Road, Tempe
No reviews yet
Chilaquiles
$8.00
More about La Casa de Juana - Tempe
SANDWICHES
Daily Jam - Tempe
310 S. Mill Avenue, Suite A101, Tempe
Avg 4.3
(1329 reviews)
Chilaquiles
$12.00
Fresh corn tortillas lightly fried, topped with roasted ranchero sauce, melted cheese and 2 fried eggs with side of potatoes
More about Daily Jam - Tempe
Browse other tasty dishes in Tempe
Tacos
Chicken Pitas
Garlic Parmesan
Muffins
Cobb Salad
Mixed Green Salad
Fruit Salad
Chicken Enchiladas
More near Tempe to explore
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(311 restaurants)
Scottsdale
Avg 4.4
(133 restaurants)
Gilbert
Avg 4.3
(92 restaurants)
Chandler
Avg 4.4
(74 restaurants)
Mesa
Avg 4.1
(71 restaurants)
Glendale
Avg 4.4
(50 restaurants)
Paradise Valley
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Tolleson
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Apache Junction
Avg 3.8
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(311 restaurants)
Prescott
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Tucson
Avg 4.3
(124 restaurants)
Flagstaff
Avg 4.4
(56 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4
(20 restaurants)
Sierra Vista
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(575 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(158 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(300 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(276 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(385 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston