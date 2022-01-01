Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilaquiles in Tempe

Tempe restaurants
Tempe restaurants that serve chilaquiles

La Casa de Juana image

 

La Casa de Juana - Tempe

1805 East Elliot Road, Tempe

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chilaquiles$8.00
More about La Casa de Juana - Tempe
Daily Jam image

SANDWICHES

Daily Jam - Tempe

310 S. Mill Avenue, Suite A101, Tempe

Avg 4.3 (1329 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chilaquiles$12.00
Fresh corn tortillas lightly fried, topped with roasted ranchero sauce, melted cheese and 2 fried eggs with side of potatoes
More about Daily Jam - Tempe

