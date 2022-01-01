Curry in Tempe
Tempe restaurants that serve curry
Cornish Pasty Co.-
960 W. University Dr #103, Tempe
|Jalapeno Curry Chilled Bean Dip (Vegetarian, Available GF)
|$8.50
With pastry chips, celery, and carrots.
|Chicken Tikka Masala (Red Curry)
|$14.00
Marinated chicken breast, tikka masala sauce, green bell pepper and potato. Served with a side of minted-yogurt.
|Curried Potatoes (GF, Available Vegan)
|$6.00
NOODLES
Thai Chili 2 Go
2010 E Elliot Rd. Ste 104, Tempe
|Red Curry
|$11.00
Coconut milk, red curry paste, carrots, zucchini, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, and basil.
|Panang Curry
|$11.00
Coconut milk, basil, bell peppers, and Panang curry paste.