Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Tempe

Go
Tempe restaurants
Toast

Tempe restaurants that serve curry

Cornish Pasty Co.- image

 

Cornish Pasty Co.-

960 W. University Dr #103, Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Jalapeno Curry Chilled Bean Dip (Vegetarian, Available GF)$8.50
With pastry chips, celery, and carrots.
Chicken Tikka Masala (Red Curry)$14.00
Marinated chicken breast, tikka masala sauce, green bell pepper and potato. Served with a side of minted-yogurt.
Curried Potatoes (GF, Available Vegan)$6.00
More about Cornish Pasty Co.-
Red Curry image

NOODLES

Thai Chili 2 Go

2010 E Elliot Rd. Ste 104, Tempe

Avg 4.6 (985 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Red Curry$11.00
Coconut milk, red curry paste, carrots, zucchini, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, and basil.
Panang Curry$11.00
Coconut milk, basil, bell peppers, and Panang curry paste.
More about Thai Chili 2 Go
Restaurant banner

 

Thai Peppers

235 E Warner Rd, Suite B-107, Gilbert

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pineapple Curry$16.95
More about Thai Peppers

Browse other tasty dishes in Tempe

Bruschetta

Flan

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Fried Pickles

Greek Salad

Cheeseburgers

Tzatziki

Chai Tea

Map

More near Tempe to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (80 restaurants)

Chandler

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (56 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Apache Junction

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Tolleson

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (97 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (496 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston