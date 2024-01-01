Curry chicken in Tempe

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tempe restaurants that serve curry chicken

Cornish Pasty Co.- image

 

Cornish Pasty Co.- - Tempe (University/Hardy)

960 W. University Dr #103, Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tikka Masala (Red Curry)$15.00
Marinated chicken breast, tikka masala sauce, green bell pepper and potato. Served with a side of minted-yogurt.
Veggie Chicken Tikka Masala (Red Curry)$16.00
Marinated Quorn brand vegetarian chicken, tikka masala sauce, green bell peppers and curried potatoes with minted yogurt.
More about Cornish Pasty Co.- - Tempe (University/Hardy)
Item pic

 

Chutneys Indian Express - 925 E Apache Blvd

925 E Apache Blvd, Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Andhra Chicken Curry$0.00
cubed boneless chicken cooked with dry roasted spices with crushed black pepper
More about Chutneys Indian Express - 925 E Apache Blvd

