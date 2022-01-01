Fajitas in Tempe
Tempe restaurants that serve fajitas
More about La Casa de Juana
La Casa de Juana
1805 East Elliot Road, Tempe
|Fajita Duo
|$17.95
|Fajita Trio
|$18.95
|Fajitas de la Casa
|$15.95
More about Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Tempe
Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Tempe
960 W University dr., Tempe
|Shrimp Fajita Din
|$20.95
Shrimp grilled with sliced onions, bell peppers, and tomato wedges. Served with sour cream, guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Spanish Rice, Refried Beans, and flour tortillas.
|Beef Fajita Din
|$17.95
Marinated Beef grilled with sliced onions, bell peppers, and tomato wedges. Served with sour cream, guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Spanish Rice, Refried Beans, and flour tortillas.
|Veg Fajita Din
|$15.95
Grilled sliced onions, bell peppers, and tomato wedges. Served with sour cream, guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Spanish Rice, Refried Beans, and flour tortillas.