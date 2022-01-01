Fish and chips in Tempe
Tempe restaurants that serve fish and chips
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
2000 E Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe
|IPA Beer Battered Fish & Chips
|$18.95
Three crispy fried IPA beer battered cod filets served with Napa coleslaw, hand-cut fries and Lemon Caper Tarter sauce.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Pedal Haus Brewery
730 S Mill Ave, Tempe
|Beer Battered Fish & Chips
|$15.00
lightly tempura battered and fried Atlantic cod fillets, seasoned fries, tartar, lemon. Add an extra piece of fish for only $3
Philly's on Scottsdale
1826 N Scottsdale Rd, Tempe
|FISH & CHIPS
|$13.79
Atlantic cod, house-made cajun chips & coleslaw
Four Peaks Brewing Co.
1340 East 8th Street, Tempe
|Pub Fish & Chips
|$14.00
Atlantic cod filet dipped in kilt lifter beer batter, fried crispy, and served fries, homemade tartar sauce, and lemon wedges.
Badlands Bar & Grill
7192 S Price Rd, Tempe
|Mom's Fish & Chips
|$16.50
Walleye, secret family batter, lemon caper aioli, served with hand-cut fries. Add another walleye filet 8.00. Sub brussels sprouts 2.00.