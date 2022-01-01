Fish and chips in Tempe

Tempe restaurants that serve fish and chips

IPA Beer Battered Fish & Chips image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

2000 E Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
IPA Beer Battered Fish & Chips$18.95
Three crispy fried IPA beer battered cod filets served with Napa coleslaw, hand-cut fries and Lemon Caper Tarter sauce.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Beer Battered Fish & Chips image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Pedal Haus Brewery

730 S Mill Ave, Tempe

Avg 4.4 (2100 reviews)
Takeout
Beer Battered Fish & Chips$15.00
lightly tempura battered and fried Atlantic cod fillets, seasoned fries, tartar, lemon. Add an extra piece of fish for only $3
More about Pedal Haus Brewery
Philly's on Scottsdale image

 

Philly's on Scottsdale

1826 N Scottsdale Rd, Tempe

No reviews yet
Takeout
FISH & CHIPS$13.79
Atlantic cod, house-made cajun chips & coleslaw
More about Philly's on Scottsdale
Pub Fish & Chips image

 

Four Peaks Brewing Co.

1340 East 8th Street, Tempe

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pub Fish & Chips$14.00
Atlantic cod filet dipped in kilt lifter beer batter, fried crispy, and served fries, homemade tartar sauce, and lemon wedges.
More about Four Peaks Brewing Co.
Badlands Bar & Grill image

 

Badlands Bar & Grill

7192 S Price Rd, Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mom's Fish & Chips$16.50
Walleye, secret family batter, lemon caper aioli, served with hand-cut fries. Add another walleye filet 8.00. Sub brussels sprouts 2.00.
More about Badlands Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

Boondocks Patio & Grill

1024 E. Broadway Rd, Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish & "Chips" Basket$13.75
Lightly beer-battered seasonal white fish, served with fries and a side of tartar sauce
More about Boondocks Patio & Grill

