Flautas in Tempe

Tempe restaurants
Tempe restaurants that serve flautas

La Casa de Juana image

 

La Casa de Juana

1805 East Elliot Road, Tempe

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flautas (3)$11.95
More about La Casa de Juana
Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Tempe image

 

Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Tempe

960 W University dr., Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Flauta$5.99
Shredded Beef or Shredded Chicken rolled in a corn tortilla, deep fried, and topped with guacamole.
More about Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Tempe

