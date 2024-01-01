Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fritters in
Tempe
/
Tempe
/
Fritters
Tempe restaurants that serve fritters
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Pedal Haus Brewery - Tempe
730 S Mill Ave, Tempe
Avg 4.4
(2100 reviews)
Crispy Shrimp & Corn Fritters
$15.00
More about Pedal Haus Brewery - Tempe
Voodoo Doughnut - Tempe
1324 South Rural Road, Tempe
No reviews yet
Vegan Apple Fritter
$5.00
More about Voodoo Doughnut - Tempe
