Fruit salad in Tempe

Tempe restaurants
Tempe restaurants that serve fruit salad

Chompie's - Tempe image

 

Chompie's - Tempe

1160 East University Drive, Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SD Fruit Salad$2.49
More about Chompie's - Tempe
Dilly's Deli image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Dilly's Deli

3330 S. Price Rd., Tempe

Avg 4.6 (3399 reviews)
Takeout
Fruit Salad$2.50
Fresh Cantaloupe, Honey Dew, Red Grapes and Strawberries.
More about Dilly's Deli

