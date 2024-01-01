Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mango lassi in Tempe

Go
Tempe restaurants
Toast

Tempe restaurants that serve mango lassi

Item pic

 

Shawarma Paradise

1045 E Lemon St, Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mango Lassi$3.49
More about Shawarma Paradise
Main pic

 

Chutneys Indian Express - 925 E Apache Blvd

925 E Apache Blvd, Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mango Lassi$4.50
More about Chutneys Indian Express - 925 E Apache Blvd

Browse other tasty dishes in Tempe

Tandoori

Barbacoas

Chocolate Croissants

Shrimp Tempura Rolls

Veggie Burgers

Ice Cream Sandwiches

Reuben

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Tempe to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (429 restaurants)

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (210 restaurants)

Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (112 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (112 restaurants)

Chandler

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.3 (67 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Tolleson

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Apache Junction

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (429 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (186 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (41 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (732 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (225 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (409 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (457 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (508 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston