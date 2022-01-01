Patty melts in Tempe
Tempe restaurants that serve patty melts
More about Chompie's - Tempe
Chompie's - Tempe
1160 East University Drive, Tempe
|The 'Original' Grilled Patty Melt
|$14.99
On grilled Rye with grilled red onions and Swiss cheese. Served with Coleslaw or Fries
More about Daily Jam
SANDWICHES
Daily Jam
310 S. Mill Avenue, Suite A101, Tempe
|Garden Patty Melt (plant based)
|$11.25
a garlic quinoa Gardenburger topped with vegan mozzarella style cheese, spring mix, caramelized onions, tomato, and house-made veganaise Thousand Island spread on toasted sourdough bread, served with kettle chips