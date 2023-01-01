Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Peanut butter cookies in
Tempe
/
Tempe
/
Peanut Butter Cookies
Tempe restaurants that serve peanut butter cookies
SANDWICHES
Daily Jam - Tempe
310 S. Mill Avenue, Suite A101, Tempe
Avg 4.3
(1329 reviews)
Peanut Butter Cookie
$1.99
More about Daily Jam - Tempe
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Dilly's Deli - 3330 S. Price Rd.
3330 S. Price Rd., Tempe
Avg 4.6
(3399 reviews)
Peanut Butter Cookie
$1.09
More about Dilly's Deli - 3330 S. Price Rd.
Browse other tasty dishes in Tempe
Milkshakes
Pies
Penne
Pretzels
Salmon
Pudding
Fried Rice
Greek Salad
More near Tempe to explore
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(346 restaurants)
Scottsdale
Avg 4.4
(155 restaurants)
Gilbert
Avg 4.3
(96 restaurants)
Chandler
Avg 4.4
(78 restaurants)
Mesa
Avg 4.1
(77 restaurants)
Glendale
Avg 4.4
(56 restaurants)
Paradise Valley
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Tolleson
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Apache Junction
Avg 3.8
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(346 restaurants)
Prescott
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Tucson
Avg 4.3
(130 restaurants)
Flagstaff
Avg 4.4
(59 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4
(28 restaurants)
Sierra Vista
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(591 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(161 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(303 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(296 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(384 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(70 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston