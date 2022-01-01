Pies in Tempe
Tempe restaurants that serve pies
Pedal Haus Brewery
730 S Mill Ave, Tempe
|Sheppard's Pie
|$15.00
ground beef, carrots, peas, pearl onions, beef gravy, mashed potatoes
Cornish Pasty Co.-
960 W. University Dr #103, Tempe
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$14.00
Chicken, carrots, red potato, green beans, celery, and onion in a rosemary and chicken gravy.
|Veggie Cottage Pie
|$14.00
Quorn brand vegetarian ground beef, peas, carrots, grilled onions, mashed potatoes and cheddar with a side of ketchup.
|Cottage Pie
|$14.00
Seasoned ground beef with peas and carrots, grilled onion, mashed potato, and cheddar. Served with a side of red wine gravy.