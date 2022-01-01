Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Tempe

Tempe restaurants
Tempe restaurants that serve pies

Pedal Haus Brewery image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Pedal Haus Brewery

730 S Mill Ave, Tempe

Avg 4.4 (2100 reviews)
Takeout
Sheppard's Pie$15.00
ground beef, carrots, peas, pearl onions, beef gravy, mashed potatoes
More about Pedal Haus Brewery
Cornish Pasty Co.- image

 

Cornish Pasty Co.-

960 W. University Dr #103, Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Pot Pie$14.00
Chicken, carrots, red potato, green beans, celery, and onion in a rosemary and chicken gravy.
Veggie Cottage Pie$14.00
Quorn brand vegetarian ground beef, peas, carrots, grilled onions, mashed potatoes and cheddar with a side of ketchup.
Cottage Pie$14.00
Seasoned ground beef with peas and carrots, grilled onion, mashed potato, and cheddar. Served with a side of red wine gravy.
More about Cornish Pasty Co.-

