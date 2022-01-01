Pretzels in Tempe

Oven Baked Soft Pretzel image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

2000 E Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Oven Baked Soft Pretzel$13.95
One freshly baked jumbo pretzel, buttered and salted. Served with a Jalapeño Jam, Sweet Mustard Sauce and Thirsty Lion’s Signature Beer Cheese Sauce.
Oven Baked Soft Pretzel$13.95
One freshly baked jumbo pretzel, buttered and salted. Served with a Jalapeño Jam, Sweet Mustard Sauce and Thirsty Lion’s Signature Beer Cheese Sauce.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Bavarian Pretzel image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Pedal Haus Brewery

730 S Mill Ave, Tempe

Avg 4.4 (2100 reviews)
Takeout
Bavarian Pretzel$10.00
Large warm pretzel, maple butter, & haus mustard. Add a side of Biere Blanche Beer Cheese for only $2.
More about Pedal Haus Brewery
Item pic

 

Four Peaks Brewing Co.

1340 East 8th Street, Tempe

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brickhouse Pretzel$9.50
Hand-twisted, oven-baked, sprinkled with rock salt, and served with spicy mustard and green chile cheese sauce.
More about Four Peaks Brewing Co.
Item pic

 

Badlands Bar & Grill

7192 S Price Rd, Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Homemade Pretzel$14.50
Giant homemade pretzel with beer cheese dipping sauce
More about Badlands Bar & Grill

