Pretzels in Tempe
Tempe restaurants that serve pretzels
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
2000 E Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe
|Oven Baked Soft Pretzel
|$13.95
One freshly baked jumbo pretzel, buttered and salted. Served with a Jalapeño Jam, Sweet Mustard Sauce and Thirsty Lion’s Signature Beer Cheese Sauce.
|Oven Baked Soft Pretzel
|$13.95
One freshly baked jumbo pretzel, buttered and salted. Served with a Jalapeño Jam, Sweet Mustard Sauce and Thirsty Lion’s Signature Beer Cheese Sauce.
More about Pedal Haus Brewery
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Pedal Haus Brewery
730 S Mill Ave, Tempe
|Bavarian Pretzel
|$10.00
Large warm pretzel, maple butter, & haus mustard. Add a side of Biere Blanche Beer Cheese for only $2.
More about Four Peaks Brewing Co.
Four Peaks Brewing Co.
1340 East 8th Street, Tempe
|Brickhouse Pretzel
|$9.50
Hand-twisted, oven-baked, sprinkled with rock salt, and served with spicy mustard and green chile cheese sauce.