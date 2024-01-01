Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ravioli in Tempe

Tempe restaurants
Tempe restaurants that serve ravioli

Item pic

 

Crust Pizzeria Tempe -

1120 E Baseline Rd., Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ravioli la Rossa$15.50
A culinary masterpiece with 6 cheese ravioli tossed with savory sausage in a luscious pink cream sauce infused with the fiery kick of Calabrian chilis, elevated by a delicate touch of pesto.
More about Crust Pizzeria Tempe -
Item pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

RigaTony's

1850 E Warner Rd, Tempe

Avg 4.5 (463 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Ravioli & Spaghetti with Meat Sauce$15.95
Cheese Ravioli$15.95
our own house recipe, made fresh daily, stuffed with four Italian cheeses with
Your Choice Of
marinara sauce . . . . . . . 11.95
tomato cream or pesto sauce . . . . . 12.95
meat sauce . . . . . . . . . . . . 13.95
Kid's Ravioli$6.95
More about RigaTony's

