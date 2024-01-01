Ravioli in Tempe
Tempe restaurants that serve ravioli
1120 E Baseline Rd., Tempe
|Ravioli la Rossa
|$15.50
A culinary masterpiece with 6 cheese ravioli tossed with savory sausage in a luscious pink cream sauce infused with the fiery kick of Calabrian chilis, elevated by a delicate touch of pesto.
RigaTony's
1850 E Warner Rd, Tempe
|Cheese Ravioli & Spaghetti with Meat Sauce
|$15.95
|Cheese Ravioli
|$15.95
our own house recipe, made fresh daily, stuffed with four Italian cheeses with
Your Choice Of
marinara sauce . . . . . . . 11.95
tomato cream or pesto sauce . . . . . 12.95
meat sauce . . . . . . . . . . . . 13.95
|Kid's Ravioli
|$6.95