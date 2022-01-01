Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Tempe

Tempe restaurants
Toast

Tempe restaurants that serve reuben

Classic Reuben image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

2000 E Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Classic Reuben$17.95
Traditional Reuben piled high with corned beef, peppered sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese and thousand island dressing on toasted rustic rye.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Cornish Pasty Co.- image

 

Cornish Pasty Co.-

960 W. University Dr #103, Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Reuben$16.00
Pastrami, corned beef, housemade sauerkraut and Swiss with a side of 1000 island.
More about Cornish Pasty Co.-
Dilly's Deli image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Dilly's Deli

3330 S. Price Rd., Tempe

Avg 4.6 (3399 reviews)
Takeout
Reuben$9.99
Hot Corned Beef, Melted Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut and 1000 Island Dressing. Bread Recommendation: Dark Rye.
Reuben$13.49
Hot Corned Beef, Melted Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut and 1000 Island Dressing. Bread Recommendation: Dark Rye.
1/2 Reuben$6.35
Hot Corned Beef, Melted Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut and 1000 Island Dressing. Bread reccomendation: Dark Rye.
More about Dilly's Deli

