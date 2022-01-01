Reuben in Tempe
Tempe restaurants that serve reuben
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
2000 E Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe
|Classic Reuben
|$17.95
Traditional Reuben piled high with corned beef, peppered sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese and thousand island dressing on toasted rustic rye.
More about Cornish Pasty Co.-
Cornish Pasty Co.-
960 W. University Dr #103, Tempe
|Reuben
|$16.00
Pastrami, corned beef, housemade sauerkraut and Swiss with a side of 1000 island.
More about Dilly's Deli
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Dilly's Deli
3330 S. Price Rd., Tempe
|Reuben
|$9.99
Hot Corned Beef, Melted Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut and 1000 Island Dressing. Bread Recommendation: Dark Rye.
|Reuben
|$13.49
Hot Corned Beef, Melted Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut and 1000 Island Dressing. Bread Recommendation: Dark Rye.
|1/2 Reuben
|$6.35
Hot Corned Beef, Melted Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut and 1000 Island Dressing. Bread reccomendation: Dark Rye.