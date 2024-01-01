Rigatoni in Tempe
Tempe restaurants that serve rigatoni
More about Crust Pizzeria Tempe -
Crust Pizzeria Tempe -
1120 E Baseline Rd., Tempe
|Rigatoni alla Vodka
|$14.50
A rendition of rigatoni alla vodka, where al dente pasta is lovingly embraced by
a velvety marriage of marinara and cream, topped with savory pancetta.
More about RigaTony's
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
RigaTony's
1850 E Warner Rd, Tempe
|Tour of RigaTony's
|$21.95
featuring a taste of our most popular entrees;
chicken piccata, baked manicotti, grilled Italian sausage & fettuccini alfredo
|Spicy Special Rigatoni $17.95
|$17.95
We made a new sauce! The result is perfectly cooked Rigatoni pasta coated in a garlicky tomato vodka cream sauce spiked with Calabrian chili. It's creamy, it's tangy, it's spicy! This dish is finished with our tender parmesan crusted chicken cutlet on top. Includes House Antipasto Salad and ciabatta bread.
|Wednesday Baked RigaTony
|$10.95
RigaTony pasta baked in a rich mozzarella cheese sauce with garlic-spiked marinara & Italian sausage