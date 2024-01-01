Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rigatoni in Tempe

Tempe restaurants
Tempe restaurants that serve rigatoni

Crust Pizzeria Tempe -

1120 E Baseline Rd., Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Rigatoni alla Vodka$14.50
A rendition of rigatoni alla vodka, where al dente pasta is lovingly embraced by
a velvety marriage of marinara and cream, topped with savory pancetta.
More about Crust Pizzeria Tempe -
PIZZA • SEAFOOD

RigaTony's

1850 E Warner Rd, Tempe

Avg 4.5 (463 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tour of RigaTony's$21.95
featuring a taste of our most popular entrees;
chicken piccata, baked manicotti, grilled Italian sausage & fettuccini alfredo
Spicy Special Rigatoni $17.95$17.95
We made a new sauce! The result is perfectly cooked Rigatoni pasta coated in a garlicky tomato vodka cream sauce spiked with Calabrian chili. It's creamy, it's tangy, it's spicy! This dish is finished with our tender parmesan crusted chicken cutlet on top. Includes House Antipasto Salad and ciabatta bread.
Wednesday Baked RigaTony$10.95
RigaTony pasta baked in a rich mozzarella cheese sauce with garlic-spiked marinara & Italian sausage
More about RigaTony's

