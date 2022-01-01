Salad bowl in Tempe

Carnitas Salad Bowl image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

2000 E Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Carnitas Salad Bowl$15.95
Freshly seared pork carnitas and roasted Tomatillo salsa circles a bed of steamed white rice drizzled with Sweet Chipotle dressing, cotija cheese, Tajin seasoning, marinated jicima, black beans, roasted corn, avocado and red bell peppers. Topped with Napa slaw & spring salad mix that has been tossed in Sweet Chipotle dressing and Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Salad Bowl (serves 4-6) image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Postino South Tempe

8749 S Rural Rd, Tempe

Avg 4.7 (428 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salad Bowl (serves 4-6)$32.00
Choice of Mixed Greens, Hannah’s Field, Brussels Sprouts (serves 4-6)
More about Postino South Tempe
Salad Bowl (serves 4-6) image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Postino Annex

615 South College Avenue, Tempe

Avg 4.8 (2783 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salad Bowl (serves 4-6)$32.00
Choice of Mixed Greens, Hannah’s Field, Brussels Sprouts (serves 4-6)
More about Postino Annex

