Salmon in Tempe

More about Chompie's - Tempe
Chompie's - Tempe
1160 East University Drive, Tempe
|All Salmon Half & Half Bagel
|$18.99
Split bagel with cream cheese, half topped with crumbled baked salmon; half topped with Nova lox and garnished with cucumber, red onion, tomato, olives, and capers
|Smoked Salmon Tapas
|$14.99
Four (4) crispy latkes (potato pancakes) topped with a schmear of sour cream and a generous portion of sautéed Nova lox. Garnished with a tomato, cucumber, onion medley, and capers
|Baked Salmon Plate
|$19.99
(Kippered) Salmon wood-fire smoked over a unique blend of hardwoods for an especially smoky flavor. Served with fresh-baked bagel or bialy, tomato, onion, cucumber, olives, and your choice of plain, chive, or veggie cream cheese.
More about Postino South Tempe
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Postino South Tempe
8749 S Rural Rd, Tempe
|Smoked Salmon
|$14.00
green apple-fennel crème fraiche, fennel slaw, chive, lavash bread
More about Cornish Pasty Co.-
Cornish Pasty Co.-
960 W. University Dr #103, Tempe
|Lovely Bit of Salmon
|$16.00
Marinated salmon, white wine and cream dill sauce, sautéed asparagus, garlic roasted tomato, spinach and red potato. Served with a side of dill cream sauce.
More about Four Peaks Brewing Co.
Four Peaks Brewing Co.
1340 East 8th Street, Tempe
|Salmon BLT
|$17.00
Blackened salmon filet, smoked bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, and tomato on multigrain bread with sunflower pesto mayo.
More about RigaTony's
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
RigaTony's
1850 E Warner Rd, Tempe
|Smoked Salmon Linguini
|$15.95
cuts of fresh salmon, lightly smoked with applewood, finished with a tomato-dill cream sauce and capers
|Super Caesar with Salmon
|$12.50
Romaine, cherub tomatoes, hard boiled egg, ciabatta croutons, imported Parmesan and house made Caesar dressing
|Atlantic Salmon
|$16.95
fresh grilled filet with tomato-dill butter served with broccoli and cacio e pepe pasta