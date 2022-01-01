Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Tempe

Go
Tempe restaurants
Toast

Tempe restaurants that serve salmon

Chompie's - Tempe image

 

Chompie's - Tempe

1160 East University Drive, Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
All Salmon Half & Half Bagel$18.99
Split bagel with cream cheese, half topped with crumbled baked salmon; half topped with Nova lox and garnished with cucumber, red onion, tomato, olives, and capers
Smoked Salmon Tapas$14.99
Four (4) crispy latkes (potato pancakes) topped with a schmear of sour cream and a generous portion of sautéed Nova lox. Garnished with a tomato, cucumber, onion medley, and capers
Baked Salmon Plate$19.99
(Kippered) Salmon wood-fire smoked over a unique blend of hardwoods for an especially smoky flavor. Served with fresh-baked bagel or bialy, tomato, onion, cucumber, olives, and your choice of plain, chive, or veggie cream cheese.
More about Chompie's - Tempe
Item pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Postino South Tempe

8749 S Rural Rd, Tempe

Avg 4.7 (428 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Smoked Salmon$14.00
green apple-fennel crème fraiche, fennel slaw, chive, lavash bread
More about Postino South Tempe
Cornish Pasty Co.- image

 

Cornish Pasty Co.-

960 W. University Dr #103, Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lovely Bit of Salmon$16.00
Marinated salmon, white wine and cream dill sauce, sautéed asparagus, garlic roasted tomato, spinach and red potato. Served with a side of dill cream sauce.
More about Cornish Pasty Co.-
Salmon BLT image

 

Four Peaks Brewing Co.

1340 East 8th Street, Tempe

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon BLT$17.00
Blackened salmon filet, smoked bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, and tomato on multigrain bread with sunflower pesto mayo.
More about Four Peaks Brewing Co.
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

RigaTony's

1850 E Warner Rd, Tempe

Avg 4.5 (463 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Salmon Linguini$15.95
cuts of fresh salmon, lightly smoked with applewood, finished with a tomato-dill cream sauce and capers
Super Caesar with Salmon$12.50
Romaine, cherub tomatoes, hard boiled egg, ciabatta croutons, imported Parmesan and house made Caesar dressing
Atlantic Salmon$16.95
fresh grilled filet with tomato-dill butter served with broccoli and cacio e pepe pasta
More about RigaTony's
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Postino Annex

615 South College Avenue, Tempe

Avg 4.8 (2783 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Smoked Salmon$14.00
green apple-fennel crème fraiche, fennel slaw, chive, lavash bread
More about Postino Annex

Browse other tasty dishes in Tempe

Chopped Salad

Cobb Salad

Pasta Salad

Blintz

Bisque

Cheese Pizza

Enchiladas

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Tempe to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (80 restaurants)

Chandler

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (56 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Apache Junction

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Tolleson

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (97 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (496 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston