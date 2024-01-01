Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Samosa in Tempe

Tempe restaurants that serve samosa

Shawarma Paradise

1045 E Lemon St, Tempe

Single Samosa Burger$4.99
Samosa (1 pc)$2.99
Single Samosa Wrap$3.99
Chutneys Indian Express - 925 E Apache Blvd

925 E Apache Blvd, Tempe

Samosa Chaat$7.95
Samosa (2 pcs)$5.95
