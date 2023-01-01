Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Tempe

Go
Tempe restaurants
Toast

Tempe restaurants that serve scallops

Item pic

 

Zu & Pocha - 1212 E Apache blvd

1212 E Apache Blvd Suite 107 - 109, Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baked Scallops$12.00
Sesame butter, panko, orange essence, fresno chile, scallion
More about Zu & Pocha - 1212 E Apache blvd
Item pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

RigaTony's

1850 E Warner Rd, Tempe

Avg 4.5 (463 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp & Scallop Scampi$21.95
tiger shrimp and large sea scallops baked with white wine, butter, lemon and capers. Served with cacio e pepe pasta
Shrimp & Scallop Scampi$18.95
tiger shrimp and large sea scallops baked with white wine, butter, lemon and capers. Served with cacio e pepe pasta
More about RigaTony's

Browse other tasty dishes in Tempe

Po Boy

Sopapilla

Crispy Chicken

Cheesecake

Jalapeno Poppers

Nachos

Tacos

Chocolate Mousse Cake

Map

More near Tempe to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (149 restaurants)

Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (92 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)

Chandler

Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Tolleson

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Apache Junction

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (126 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (26 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (591 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (154 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (285 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (376 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston