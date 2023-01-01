Scallops in Tempe
Tempe restaurants that serve scallops
More about Zu & Pocha - 1212 E Apache blvd
Zu & Pocha - 1212 E Apache blvd
1212 E Apache Blvd Suite 107 - 109, Tempe
|Baked Scallops
|$12.00
Sesame butter, panko, orange essence, fresno chile, scallion
More about RigaTony's
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
RigaTony's
1850 E Warner Rd, Tempe
|Shrimp & Scallop Scampi
|$21.95
tiger shrimp and large sea scallops baked with white wine, butter, lemon and capers. Served with cacio e pepe pasta
|Shrimp & Scallop Scampi
|$18.95
tiger shrimp and large sea scallops baked with white wine, butter, lemon and capers. Served with cacio e pepe pasta