Short ribs in Tempe
Tempe restaurants that serve short ribs
Four Peaks Brewing Co. - 8th Street
1340 East 8th Street, Tempe
|Oatmeal Stout Braised Short Rib
|$23.00
Beef Short Rib braised in our Oatmeal Stout topped with an Infusion Coffee and Cocoa Stout Demi. Served with mashed potatoes, roasted baby carrots and parsnips.
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
RigaTony's
1850 E Warner Rd, Tempe
|Chianti Short Ribs
|$20.50
Be sure to order early as Chef Omar prepares a limited amount each day. A tender boneless short rib braised with a hearty chianti wine sauce served over garlic mashed potatoes along with mixed vegetable. Includes of course, our World Famous Antipasto Salad and fresh baked ciabatta bread.
|Chianti Short Ribs*
|$17.50
Be sure to order early as Chef Omar prepares a limited amount each day. A tender boneless short rib braised with a hearty chianti wine sauce served over garlic mashed potatoes along with steamed broccoli. Includes of course, our World Famous Antipasto Salad and fresh baked ciabatta bread.