Short ribs in Tempe

Tempe restaurants
Tempe restaurants that serve short ribs

Item pic

 

Four Peaks Brewing Co. - 8th Street

1340 East 8th Street, Tempe

No reviews yet
Takeout
Oatmeal Stout Braised Short Rib$23.00
Beef Short Rib braised in our Oatmeal Stout topped with an Infusion Coffee and Cocoa Stout Demi. Served with mashed potatoes, roasted baby carrots and parsnips.
More about Four Peaks Brewing Co. - 8th Street
Item pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

RigaTony's

1850 E Warner Rd, Tempe

Avg 4.5 (463 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chianti Short Ribs$20.50
Be sure to order early as Chef Omar prepares a limited amount each day. A tender boneless short rib braised with a hearty chianti wine sauce served over garlic mashed potatoes along with mixed vegetable. Includes of course, our World Famous Antipasto Salad and fresh baked ciabatta bread.
Chianti Short Ribs*$17.50
Be sure to order early as Chef Omar prepares a limited amount each day. A tender boneless short rib braised with a hearty chianti wine sauce served over garlic mashed potatoes along with steamed broccoli. Includes of course, our World Famous Antipasto Salad and fresh baked ciabatta bread.
More about RigaTony's

