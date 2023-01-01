Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp fajitas in Tempe

Go
Tempe restaurants
Toast

Tempe restaurants that serve shrimp fajitas

EL JEFE TACOS image

 

El Jefe Tacos

2155 E University Dr., Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Fajitas$14.50
More about El Jefe Tacos
Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Tempe image

 

Rosita's fine Mexican Food - Tempe

960 W University Dr., Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Fajita Din$20.95
Shrimp grilled with sliced onions, bell peppers, and tomato wedges. Served with sour cream, guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Spanish Rice, Refried Beans, and flour tortillas.
Shrimp Fajita Din$22.95
Shrimp grilled with sliced onions, bell peppers, and tomato wedges. Served with sour cream, guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Spanish Rice, Refried Beans, and flour tortillas.
More about Rosita's fine Mexican Food - Tempe

Browse other tasty dishes in Tempe

Clams

Hot Chocolate

Pepperoni Pizza

Jalapeno Poppers

Milkshakes

Turkey Clubs

Philly Cheesesteaks

Chili

Map

More near Tempe to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (365 restaurants)

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (170 restaurants)

Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (83 restaurants)

Chandler

Avg 4.4 (82 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Tolleson

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Apache Junction

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (365 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (141 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (32 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (646 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (174 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (341 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (416 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (85 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston