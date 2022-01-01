Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp scampi in Tempe

Tempe restaurants
Tempe restaurants that serve shrimp scampi

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Postino South Tempe

8749 S Rural Rd, Tempe

Avg 4.7 (428 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Scampi$17.00
Butter poached jumbo shrimp, artichoke, calabrian chili, chablis spritz, focaccia
PIZZA • SEAFOOD

RigaTony's

1850 E Warner Rd, Tempe

Avg 4.5 (463 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp & Scallop Scampi$21.50
tiger shrimp and large sea scallops baked with white wine, butter, lemon and capers. Served with cacio e pepe pasta
Shrimp & Scallop Scampi$16.95
tiger shrimp and large sea scallops baked with white wine, butter, lemon and capers. Served with cacio e pepe pasta
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Postino Annex

615 South College Avenue, Tempe

Avg 4.8 (2783 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Scampi$17.00
Butter poached jumbo shrimp, artichoke, calabrian chili, chablis spritz, focaccia
