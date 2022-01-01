Shrimp scampi in Tempe
Tempe restaurants that serve shrimp scampi
Postino South Tempe
8749 S Rural Rd, Tempe
|Shrimp Scampi
|$17.00
Butter poached jumbo shrimp, artichoke, calabrian chili, chablis spritz, focaccia
RigaTony's
1850 E Warner Rd, Tempe
|Shrimp & Scallop Scampi
|$21.50
tiger shrimp and large sea scallops baked with white wine, butter, lemon and capers. Served with cacio e pepe pasta
