Shrimp tempura rolls in
Tempe
/
Tempe
/
Shrimp Tempura Rolls
Tempe restaurants that serve shrimp tempura rolls
Zu & Pocha - 1212 E Apache blvd
1212 E Apache Blvd Suite 107 - 109, Tempe
No reviews yet
SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL
$7.95
More about Zu & Pocha - 1212 E Apache blvd
Junn All You Can Eat Sushi - 1320 E Broadway Rd
1320 E Broadway Rd, Tempe
No reviews yet
SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL
$8.50
More about Junn All You Can Eat Sushi - 1320 E Broadway Rd
