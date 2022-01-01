Sliders in Tempe

Breakfast Sliders image

 

Chompie's - Tempe

1160 East University Drive, Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Jewish Sliders$15.79
Three (3) mini Challah rolls filled with moist lean brisket, mini potato pancakes, and Jack cheese. Served with a side of brown gravy. Served with Coleslaw or Fries
Breakfast Sliders$11.99
Two (2) mini Challah rolls each filled with a potato pancake, turkey sausage patty, fried egg, and American cheese. Includes side of country gravy. Served with choice of home fries, fresh fruit salad, or hash browns
More about Chompie's - Tempe
Spicy Fried Chicken Sliders image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

2000 E Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spicy Fried Chicken Sliders$12.95
Jalapeños buttermilk marinated chicken double coated with spicy seasoned flour. Served on a toasted slider buns spread with chipotle aioli, topped with Napa slaw tossed with Sweet Chipotle dressing.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Philly's on Scottsdale image

 

Philly's on Scottsdale

1826 N Scottsdale Rd, Tempe

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burger Sliders$10.99
More about Philly's on Scottsdale
Burger Rush image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Burger Rush

790 W Broadway Rd, Tempe

Avg 3.9 (532 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Classic Slider$2.25
Slider Sampler Pack$13.00
Ortega Slider$3.00
More about Burger Rush

