Sliders in Tempe
Tempe restaurants that serve sliders
More about Chompie's - Tempe
Chompie's - Tempe
1160 East University Drive, Tempe
|Jewish Sliders
|$15.79
Three (3) mini Challah rolls filled with moist lean brisket, mini potato pancakes, and Jack cheese. Served with a side of brown gravy. Served with Coleslaw or Fries
|Breakfast Sliders
|$11.99
Two (2) mini Challah rolls each filled with a potato pancake, turkey sausage patty, fried egg, and American cheese. Includes side of country gravy. Served with choice of home fries, fresh fruit salad, or hash browns
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
2000 E Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe
|Spicy Fried Chicken Sliders
|$12.95
Jalapeños buttermilk marinated chicken double coated with spicy seasoned flour. Served on a toasted slider buns spread with chipotle aioli, topped with Napa slaw tossed with Sweet Chipotle dressing.
More about Philly's on Scottsdale
Philly's on Scottsdale
1826 N Scottsdale Rd, Tempe
|Burger Sliders
|$10.99