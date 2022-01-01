Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sopapilla in
Tempe
/
Tempe
/
Sopapilla
Tempe restaurants that serve sopapilla
La Casa de Juana
1805 East Elliot Road, Tempe
No reviews yet
Sopapilla
$4.95
More about La Casa de Juana
Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Tempe
960 W University dr., Tempe
No reviews yet
Mexican Sopapilla
$5.75
A large puffed fried bread sprinkled with cinnamon & sugar, served with apple butter and honey.
More about Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Tempe
Browse other tasty dishes in Tempe
Mushroom Burgers
Garden Salad
Thai Salad
Chopped Salad
Turkey Clubs
Thai Tea
Huevos Rancheros
Sweet Potato Fries
More near Tempe to explore
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(263 restaurants)
Scottsdale
Avg 4.4
(110 restaurants)
Gilbert
Avg 4.3
(80 restaurants)
Chandler
Avg 4.4
(63 restaurants)
Mesa
Avg 4.1
(56 restaurants)
Glendale
Avg 4.4
(38 restaurants)
Paradise Valley
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Apache Junction
Avg 3.8
(5 restaurants)
Tolleson
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(263 restaurants)
Prescott
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Tucson
Avg 4.3
(97 restaurants)
Flagstaff
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4
(13 restaurants)
Sierra Vista
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(496 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(123 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(263 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(329 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston