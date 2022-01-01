Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sopapilla in Tempe

Tempe restaurants
Toast

Tempe restaurants that serve sopapilla

La Casa de Juana image

 

La Casa de Juana

1805 East Elliot Road, Tempe

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sopapilla$4.95
More about La Casa de Juana
Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Tempe image

 

Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Tempe

960 W University dr., Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mexican Sopapilla$5.75
A large puffed fried bread sprinkled with cinnamon & sugar, served with apple butter and honey.
More about Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Tempe

