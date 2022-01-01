Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Stew in Tempe

Tempe restaurants
Tempe restaurants that serve stew

Cornish Pasty Co.- image

 

Cornish Pasty Co.- - Tempe (University/Hardy)

960 W. University Dr #103, Tempe

Guinness Stew$15.00
Steak simmered in Guinness gravy, with red potato, mushrooms, carrot, and celery. Layered with cheddar, sautéed leeks and cabbage. Served with sour cream and chive.
Vegan Guinness Stew$14.00
Portobello mushrooms simmered in a vegan Guinness gravy, with red potato, carrot, and celery. Layered with vegan cheese, sautéed leeks and cabbage. Served with a side of chive tahini.
Thai Peppers - 235 E Warner Rd, Suite B-107

235 E Warner Rd, Suite B-107, Gilbert

Stewed Beef Massaman with Roti$21.95
