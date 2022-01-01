Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Strawberry banana smoothies in
Tempe
/
Tempe
/
Strawberry Banana Smoothies
Tempe restaurants that serve strawberry banana smoothies
SANDWICHES
Daily Jam
310 S. Mill Avenue, Suite A101, Tempe
Avg 4.3
(1329 reviews)
Strawberry-Banana Smoothie
$7.00
Strawberry-Banana Smoothie
$7.00
More about Daily Jam
AS Brew Cafe
671 East Apache Blvd. Suite 123, Tempe
No reviews yet
Strawberry- Banana Smoothie
$6.50
Banana, Strawberry, Coconut Milk, Agave Syrup
More about AS Brew Cafe
