Stromboli in Tempe

Tempe restaurants
Tempe restaurants that serve stromboli

Crust Pizzeria Tempe -

1120 E Baseline Rd., Tempe

Stromboli$15.00
A savory roll filled with a combination of sausage, peppers, onions, ham, salami, soppressata, and mozzarella cheese, providing a flavorful Italian-inspired meal.
PIZZA • SEAFOOD

RigaTony's

1850 E Warner Rd, Tempe

Avg 4.5 (463 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Reuben Stromboli $11.50$11.50
Who says we don’t have Irish roots? To all you naysayers we’re bringing back one of our most popular specials made with shaved corned beef, aged Swiss, sauerkraut and thousand island dressing. Includes our world famous Antipasto Salad.
