Stromboli in Tempe

1120 E Baseline Rd., Tempe
|Stromboli
|$15.00
A savory roll filled with a combination of sausage, peppers, onions, ham, salami, soppressata, and mozzarella cheese, providing a flavorful Italian-inspired meal.
RigaTony's
1850 E Warner Rd, Tempe
|Reuben Stromboli $11.50
|$11.50
Who says we don’t have Irish roots? To all you naysayers we’re bringing back one of our most popular specials made with shaved corned beef, aged Swiss, sauerkraut and thousand island dressing. Includes our world famous Antipasto Salad.