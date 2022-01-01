Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortas in Tempe

Tempe restaurants
Tempe restaurants that serve tortas

Barrio Queen

31 S McClintock Dr, Tempe

Avg 4.3 (1006 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cochinita Pibil Torta$13.00
The Queen's award-winning pork marinated in sour orange and achiote paste then wrapped in a banana leaf and slow-cooked all night long. Topped with pickled red onions and pico de gallo.
Served on a toasted telera roll with a side of Barrio seasoned fries and spicy ketchup or a casa salad.
Al Pastor Torta$13.00
Tender pork pastor topped with melted Oaxaca cheese, roasted pineapple, avocado, tomatoes and a refried black bean spread.
Served on a toasted telera roll with a side of Barrio seasoned fries and spicy ketchup or a casa salad.
Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Tempe

960 W University dr., Tempe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Torta
Pan Telara, sliced open and spread with Refried Beans on half, Crema Mexicana on the other half, then stuff it with your favorite filling. Garnished with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, & onion.
