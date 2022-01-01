Tortas in Tempe
Tempe restaurants that serve tortas
More about Barrio Queen
Barrio Queen
31 S McClintock Dr, Tempe
|Cochinita Pibil Torta
|$13.00
The Queen's award-winning pork marinated in sour orange and achiote paste then wrapped in a banana leaf and slow-cooked all night long. Topped with pickled red onions and pico de gallo.
Served on a toasted telera roll with a side of Barrio seasoned fries and spicy ketchup or a casa salad.
|Al Pastor Torta
|$13.00
Tender pork pastor topped with melted Oaxaca cheese, roasted pineapple, avocado, tomatoes and a refried black bean spread.
Served on a toasted telera roll with a side of Barrio seasoned fries and spicy ketchup or a casa salad.
More about Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Tempe
Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Tempe
960 W University dr., Tempe
|Torta
Pan Telara, sliced open and spread with Refried Beans on half, Crema Mexicana on the other half, then stuff it with your favorite filling. Garnished with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, & onion.