Waffles in Tempe
Tempe restaurants that serve waffles
More about Slangin Birdz
Slangin Birdz
414 S Mill Ave, Tempe
|Waffle Box
|$12.99
Made to Order Waffles & Popcorn Chicken, Slangin' Syrup
More about 5th Street Burger & Fries
HAMBURGERS
5th Street Burger & Fries
1158 w washington st, Tempe
|waffle cut fries
|$3.99
waffle cut fries
More about Daily Jam
SANDWICHES
Daily Jam
310 S. Mill Avenue, Suite A101, Tempe
|Red Velvet Waffles (gluten free)
|$9.50
Daily Jam's Award Winning Red Velvet Waffles topped with cream cheese frosting! Voted Best Waffles in Arizona by Food Network!
|Waffles (gluten free)
|$8.50
Waffles made from house made batter served with honey butter and syrup on the side.