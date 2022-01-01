Go
Toast

Tempe Elks Lodge

Come in and enjoy!

2320 S Hardy Dr

No reviews yet

Location

2320 S Hardy Dr

Tempe AZ

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Four Peaks Brewing

No reviews yet

Come in and grab some beer for the weekend!

Bar Smoothie

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy a delicious, full flavored smoothie. Made with real fruit, real fruit sorbets. Casual atmosphere with local athletics broadcast on tv.

BurgerIM

No reviews yet

Chef Inspired Burgers

Burger Rush

No reviews yet

Its not fast food, its Real Food Fast... Ready, Set, Mesquite...

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston