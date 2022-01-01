Temple City restaurants you'll love

Temple City restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Temple City

Temple City's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Seafood
Cake
Bakeries
Takeout box
Chinese
Must-try Temple City restaurants

Sunmerry Bakery image

 

Sunmerry Bakery

5728 Rosemead Blvd, Temple City

Avg 4.5 (536 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mochi Taro$2.30
European style bread filled with mochi and taro.
White Winter$36.00
8 inch Mix Fruit Paradise Cake |
Vanilla sponge cake topped with fresh berries and white chocolate shavings. Topped with powdered sugar and tied with a gold ribbon.
The price listed reflects the discounted price. Original price was $36
Bolo Milk Butter$2.30
Traditional Bolo bun filled with milk butter. Topped with raisins and peanuts.
More about Sunmerry Bakery
Ahipoki CA image

 

Ahipoki CA

5813 Rosemead Blvd., Temple City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Spam Musubi (2)$5.29
2 Grilled Spam Musubis
Salmon Bowl$12.50
Freshly grilled salmon bowl over your choice of base, toppings and sauce.
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$8.95
Fresh grilled chicken over your choice of base, toppings and drizzled with sauce.
More about Ahipoki CA
Phoenix Kitchen image

 

Phoenix Kitchen

9225 Las Tunas Drive, Temple City

Avg 4.5 (1376 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
雜果西米露 Mixed Fruit Delight$5.75
Assorted diced fruit, tapioca, coconut milk.
楊州炒飯 Yeung Chow Fried Rice$12.50
Our most popular fried rice! Shrimp, Chinese sausage, eggs, green onions
炸迷你春卷 Crispy Shrimp Rolls$10.50
Handmade with all-shrimp filling.
More about Phoenix Kitchen
The Dive Steam Kettle Cooking image

 

The Dive Steam Kettle Cooking

5708 Rosemead Blvd Suite 100, Temple City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
THE DIVE CHOWDER$19.00
Our signature homemade clam chowder is creamy yet full of flavor. Cooked with blue crab, whole clams, shrimp, and served with oyster crackers.
JAMBALAYA$19.00
Rich tomato sauce, celery, onions, and green bell peppers, sautéed with rice, shrimp, andouille sausage, chicken - all of which is seasoned with our cajun spices for a hearty meal
HOUSE PAN ROAST$23.50
Our specialty pan roast is a savory tomato based cream sauce with celery, onions, and green bell peppers. Served with your choice of jasmine rice or linguine. House specialty includes crawfish, blue crab, clams, mussels, andouille sausage and shrimp.
More about The Dive Steam Kettle Cooking
Ajisen Ramen - Temple City image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Ajisen Ramen - Temple City

9202 Las Tunas Dr, Temple City

Avg 4.1 (2078 reviews)
Takeout
More about Ajisen Ramen - Temple City
