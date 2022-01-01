Temple City restaurants you'll love
Temple City's top cuisines
Must-try Temple City restaurants
More about Sunmerry Bakery
Sunmerry Bakery
5728 Rosemead Blvd, Temple City
|Popular items
|Mochi Taro
|$2.30
European style bread filled with mochi and taro.
|White Winter
|$36.00
8 inch Mix Fruit Paradise Cake |
Vanilla sponge cake topped with fresh berries and white chocolate shavings. Topped with powdered sugar and tied with a gold ribbon.
The price listed reflects the discounted price. Original price was $36
|Bolo Milk Butter
|$2.30
Traditional Bolo bun filled with milk butter. Topped with raisins and peanuts.
More about Ahipoki CA
Ahipoki CA
5813 Rosemead Blvd., Temple City
|Popular items
|Spam Musubi (2)
|$5.29
2 Grilled Spam Musubis
|Salmon Bowl
|$12.50
Freshly grilled salmon bowl over your choice of base, toppings and sauce.
|Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
|$8.95
Fresh grilled chicken over your choice of base, toppings and drizzled with sauce.
More about Phoenix Kitchen
Phoenix Kitchen
9225 Las Tunas Drive, Temple City
|Popular items
|雜果西米露 Mixed Fruit Delight
|$5.75
Assorted diced fruit, tapioca, coconut milk.
|楊州炒飯 Yeung Chow Fried Rice
|$12.50
Our most popular fried rice! Shrimp, Chinese sausage, eggs, green onions
|炸迷你春卷 Crispy Shrimp Rolls
|$10.50
Handmade with all-shrimp filling.
More about The Dive Steam Kettle Cooking
The Dive Steam Kettle Cooking
5708 Rosemead Blvd Suite 100, Temple City
|Popular items
|THE DIVE CHOWDER
|$19.00
Our signature homemade clam chowder is creamy yet full of flavor. Cooked with blue crab, whole clams, shrimp, and served with oyster crackers.
|JAMBALAYA
|$19.00
Rich tomato sauce, celery, onions, and green bell peppers, sautéed with rice, shrimp, andouille sausage, chicken - all of which is seasoned with our cajun spices for a hearty meal
|HOUSE PAN ROAST
|$23.50
Our specialty pan roast is a savory tomato based cream sauce with celery, onions, and green bell peppers. Served with your choice of jasmine rice or linguine. House specialty includes crawfish, blue crab, clams, mussels, andouille sausage and shrimp.