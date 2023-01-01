Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Temple City

Temple City restaurants
Temple City restaurants that serve fried rice

Phoenix Kitchen - Temple City

9225 Las Tunas Drive, Temple City

Avg 4.5 (1376 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Fried Rice 炸雞炒飯$12.95
Jasmine rice, eggs, mixed vegetables, and our House Korean BBQ Sauce topped with ABF chicken that's fried to crispy and juicy perfection.
楊州炒飯 Yeung Chow Fried Rice$13.25
Our most popular fried rice! Shrimp, Chinese sausage, eggs, green onions
香蒜蝦炒飯 Shrimp & Minced Garlic Fried Rice$14.25
Shrimp, squid, fish, XO sauce. Spicy.
RAMEN • NOODLES

Ajisen Ramen - Temple City

9202 Las Tunas Dr, Temple City

Avg 4.1 (2078 reviews)
Takeout
103) Curry Rice w/ Fried Chicken$15.25
106) Japanese Style B.B.Q Pork Fried Rice$15.45
