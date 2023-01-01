Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Thai tea in
Temple City
/
Temple City
/
Thai Tea
Temple City restaurants that serve thai tea
Ahipoki -Temple City
5813 Rosemead Blvd., Temple City
No reviews yet
Thai Iced Tea
$3.99
More about Ahipoki -Temple City
Creek Tea Temple City - 5805 Rosemead Blvd.
5805 Rosemead Boulevard, Temple City
No reviews yet
Thai Green Milk Tea (Copy)
$5.75
Freshly brewed Thai Green Tea combined with Condensed milk, Fresh Whole Milk, aromatic and creamy
More about Creek Tea Temple City - 5805 Rosemead Blvd.
Browse other tasty dishes in Temple City
Brulee
Salmon Salad
Salmon
Pudding
More near Temple City to explore
Pasadena
Avg 4.3
(101 restaurants)
Arcadia
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
San Gabriel
Avg 4.3
(26 restaurants)
Alhambra
Avg 4.3
(22 restaurants)
Monrovia
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
El Monte
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Rosemead
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
South El Monte
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
San Marino
Avg 3.5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1132 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(81 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(30 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(87 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(946 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(368 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(442 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(151 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(461 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(670 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(112 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston