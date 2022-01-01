Temple Hills restaurants you'll love
Temple Hills's top cuisines
Must-try Temple Hills restaurants
More about The Popcorn Bag DC
POPCORN
The Popcorn Bag DC
3421 Branch Ave, Temple Hills
|Popular items
|Chi-town Remix
|$12.50
If you’re looking for a salty- sweet treat look no further than your Chi-Town Mix. A combination of cheesy cheddar and crunchy, rich caramel makes for a mouth-watering flavor that almost as bold as the city it’s named after.
|Ladies Night
|$12.50
Just as the name suggests, this mix of ripe strawberries, bubbly champagne, and rich cheesecake is the perfect combination to celebrate any night out or in with your girlfriends.
|Birthday Cake
|$14.50
With this popcorn every day is a celebration! Why limit yourself to birthday cake only on your big day when you can have it year round? This popcorn is a sweet and crunchy treat that brings the fun and festivities of a birthday to life with each bite you take.
More about Blue Waters Caribbean and Seafood Grill
Blue Waters Caribbean and Seafood Grill
6349 Old Branch Avenue, Temple Hills
More about El Papi Street Tacos
TACOS
El Papi Street Tacos
5904 Allentown Way, Temple Hills