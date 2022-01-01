Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Temple Hills restaurants you'll love

Temple Hills restaurants
  • Temple Hills

Temple Hills's top cuisines

Seafood
Seafood
Dessert & ice cream
Dessert & Ice Cream
Latin american
Latin American
Must-try Temple Hills restaurants

The Popcorn Bag DC image

POPCORN

The Popcorn Bag DC

3421 Branch Ave, Temple Hills

Avg 5 (41 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chi-town Remix$12.50
If you’re looking for a salty- sweet treat look no further than your Chi-Town Mix. A combination of cheesy cheddar and crunchy, rich caramel makes for a mouth-watering flavor that almost as bold as the city it’s named after.
Ladies Night$12.50
Just as the name suggests, this mix of ripe strawberries, bubbly champagne, and rich cheesecake is the perfect combination to celebrate any night out or in with your girlfriends.
Birthday Cake$14.50
With this popcorn every day is a celebration! Why limit yourself to birthday cake only on your big day when you can have it year round? This popcorn is a sweet and crunchy treat that brings the fun and festivities of a birthday to life with each bite you take.
More about The Popcorn Bag DC
Blue Waters Caribbean and Seafood Grill image

 

Blue Waters Caribbean and Seafood Grill

6349 Old Branch Avenue, Temple Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Blue Waters Caribbean and Seafood Grill
El Papi Street Tacos image

TACOS

El Papi Street Tacos

5904 Allentown Way, Temple Hills

Avg 4 (94 reviews)
Digital Dine-In
More about El Papi Street Tacos
