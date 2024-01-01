Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Temple Hills

Temple Hills restaurants
Temple Hills restaurants that serve quesadillas

La Patrona - 5833 Allentown Way Temple Hills, MD 20748

5833 Allentown Way Temple Hills, MD 20748, Temple Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Quesadilla de Res (Steak)$10.50
Quesadilla de Pollo ( Chicken )$10.00
Quesadilla de Chorizo$10.50
More about La Patrona - 5833 Allentown Way Temple Hills, MD 20748
Item pic

TACOS

El Papi Street Tacos - Temple Hills

5904 Allentown Way, Temple Hills

Avg 4 (94 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Red, Quesadilla$17.99
Huge shrimp quesadilla prepped with melted cheese, mushrooms, red onion and Maryland styled seasoning. Served on flour tortilla. Cancun Havaneros on the side.
Quesadilla. (RED TORTILLA).$6.99
Quesadilla comes on tomato dyed tortilla and prepped with refried beans, melted cheese and your choice of meat.
(Shown in picture: Asada Quesadilla without Red Tortilla)
More about El Papi Street Tacos - Temple Hills
Consumer pic

 

NY Chicken and Grill - 2914 Colebrooke Dr

2914 Colebrooke Dr, Temple Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Breast Quesadilla$11.00
A Grilled Flour Tortilla Stuffed With Your Choise Of Filling ( Cheese , Green Pepper, Onions) Surved With Sour Cream
Chicken Breast With Shrimp Quesadilla$12.00
More about NY Chicken and Grill - 2914 Colebrooke Dr

