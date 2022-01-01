Go
Toast

Temple Live

Come in and enjoy!

332 E 1st St N

No reviews yet

Location

332 E 1st St N

Wichita KS

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Vorshay's Cocktail Lounge

No reviews yet

Wave

No reviews yet

WAVE is a concert venue and community space in Downtown Wichita. The perfect hybrid of a major event space and your favorite neighborhood bar, WAVE welcomes eclectic crowds of 500-3,500 people for concerts and events in our indoor-outdoor space. Surrender to the backyard vibes with live music, lounge areas and a fine selection of craft beers. Whether you’re kicking back under a sunny sky or a full moon, WAVE’s atmosphere is unforgettable.

Pourhouse

No reviews yet

Brewpub by Walnut River Brewing Company out of El Dorado.

Roxy’s Downtown

No reviews yet

Roxy’s Downtown was voted Wichita Eagle Readers’ favorite live theatre venue for 2018 & 2019. Our talent is unparalleled, with a number of Broadway veterans and regionally notable professional talents gracing the stage. Come home to Roxy's Downtown!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston