Temple bakeries you'll love

More about Freezing Point
Freezing Point
2112 SW HK Dodgen Loop Suite 125, Temple
|Popular items
|Regular Sundae
|$4.49
Our sundaes include 2 scoops of ice cream served with your choice of up to 5 toppings.
|Cookies & Cream
Sweet cream Ice cream mixed with oreos on chocolate cake
|Quart
|$7.50
More about Warm Cookie Company
Warm Cookie Company
7348 West Adams Avenue, Temple
|Popular items
|M & M Cookie
Cookie's with candy?! Can it get any better?
|Salted Caramel Cookie
Our delicious cookie dough coupled with salted pecans, chocolate chips, and gooey caramel bits
|Peanut Butter Cookie
A cookie made for the peanut lover