Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Temple bakeries you'll love

Go
Temple restaurants
Toast

Must-try bakeries in Temple

Freezing Point image

 

Freezing Point

2112 SW HK Dodgen Loop Suite 125, Temple

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Regular Sundae$4.49
Our sundaes include 2 scoops of ice cream served with your choice of up to 5 toppings.
Cookies & Cream
Sweet cream Ice cream mixed with oreos on chocolate cake
Quart$7.50
More about Freezing Point
Warm Cookie Company image

 

Warm Cookie Company

7348 West Adams Avenue, Temple

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
M & M Cookie
Cookie's with candy?! Can it get any better?
Salted Caramel Cookie
Our delicious cookie dough coupled with salted pecans, chocolate chips, and gooey caramel bits
Peanut Butter Cookie
A cookie made for the peanut lover
More about Warm Cookie Company
First Street Roasters image

 

First Street Roasters

110 S. 1st St., Temple

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about First Street Roasters

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Temple

Cake

Cookies

Chicken Salad

Tacos

Pies

Chili

Cheese Fries

Cobbler

Map

More near Temple to explore

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Harker Heights

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Taylor

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Woodway

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Belton

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Salado

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (849 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (496 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (542 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston