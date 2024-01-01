Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Temple

Temple restaurants
Temple restaurants that serve burritos

MasFajitas - Temple

1902 SW H K Dodgen Loop, Suite A, Temple

Chicken Bacon Ranch Burrito$12.99
Fajita chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, fresh avocado slices, & our new creamy jalapeno ranch dressing, served with rice & black beans.
Dennis Burrito Grande$12.99
For the hungriest! 10-inch flour tortilla filled with ground beef or chicken, lettuce, rice, refried beans, cheese, and tomato. Topped with sauce of your choice.
More about MasFajitas - Temple
Mexicano Grill and Bar - Midway Dr

5509 S General Bruce Dr, Temple

Burritos$5.99
Two items (any combination) extra item .25
More about Mexicano Grill and Bar - Midway Dr

