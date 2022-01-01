Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Temple

Temple restaurants
Temple restaurants that serve cake

Dynasty Chinese Restaurant image

SUSHI

Dynasty Chinese Restaurant

2501 Airport Rd, Temple

Avg 4.2 (654 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Double Chocolate Cake$6.95
More about Dynasty Chinese Restaurant
Item pic

 

Backporch Drafthouse Temple

4501 S GEN BRUCE DR STE 70, TEMPLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummingbird Cake$8.50
Spiced Banana Pineapple Cake with Cream Cheese Icing and Pecans
Banana Chocolate Swirl Cake$8.50
More about Backporch Drafthouse Temple
Item pic

 

Warm Cookie Company

7348 West Adams Avenue, Temple

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Heart Cookie Cake$20.00
Make prom a little extra special by getting your sweet heart a sweet treat! This heart shaped cake is the perfect addition to your special night!
*All cookie cake orders must be placed 24 hours in advance from pick up time*
Large Cookie Cake$40.00
Enjoy the best cookie cake money can buy! Perfect for birthdays, celebrations, or office parties!
Generously provides 30 servings.
Cake decorating details-
cakes can be customized with up to two colors of icing. Short messages such as:
"Happy Birthday NAME"
*Cookie cakes must be ordered with at least one days notice of pick up. For rushed orders, please call our store at 254-913-0616, extra fees may apply*
Small Cookie Cake$25.00
Enjoy the best cookie cake money can buy! Perfect for birthdays, celebrations, or office parties!
Generously provides 15 servings.
Cake decorating details-
cakes can be customized with up to two colors of icing. Short messages such as:
"Happy Birthday NAME"
*Cookie cakes must be ordered with at least one days notice of pick up. For rushed orders, please call our store at 254-913-0616, extra fees may apply*
More about Warm Cookie Company
Bobby Lupo's New York Style Pizzeria - Temple image

 

Bobby Lupo's New York Style Pizzeria - Temple

2902 South 31st Street, Temple

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Triple Layer Chocolate Cake$4.99
More about Bobby Lupo's New York Style Pizzeria - Temple
Mexiko Cafe image

 

Mexiko Cafe

116 S 1st Street Suite A, Temple

Avg 4.5 (22 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Rice Cakes$4.99
Loaded Rice Cakes$6.99
More about Mexiko Cafe

