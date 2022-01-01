Cake in Temple

Enjoy the best cookie cake money can buy! Perfect for birthdays, celebrations, or office parties!

Generously provides 30 servings.

Cake decorating details-

cakes can be customized with up to two colors of icing. Short messages such as:

"Happy Birthday NAME"

*Cookie cakes must be ordered with at least one days notice of pick up. For rushed orders, please call our store at 254-913-0616, extra fees may apply*

