Calamari in Temple
Temple restaurants that serve calamari
More about Pignetti's Italian Restaurant
Pignetti's Italian Restaurant
14 S 2nd St, Temple
|Calamari Fritti
|$13.00
with Marinara
More about Treno Pizzeria
Treno Pizzeria
112 South 1st Street, Temple
|Wood Roasted Calamari
|$12.99
Fresh Calamari rings, wood roasted and basted in fresh garlic and butter. Served over a bed of stewed Cannellini (Italian White beans) and finished with fresh basil pesto and crostini
|Wood Roasted Calamari
|$12.99
Wood-roasted fresh Calamari rings basted in fresh garlic and butter. Served over a bed of stewed Cannellini (Italian white beans), finished with fresh basil pesto, and crostini.