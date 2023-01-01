Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Temple

Temple restaurants that serve calamari

Pignetti's Italian Restaurant

14 S 2nd St, Temple

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari Fritti$13.00
with Marinara
More about Pignetti's Italian Restaurant
Treno Pizzeria

112 South 1st Street, Temple

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wood Roasted Calamari$12.99
Fresh Calamari rings, wood roasted and basted in fresh garlic and butter. Served over a bed of stewed Cannellini (Italian White beans) and finished with fresh basil pesto and crostini
Wood Roasted Calamari$12.99
Wood-roasted fresh Calamari rings basted in fresh garlic and butter. Served over a bed of stewed Cannellini (Italian white beans), finished with fresh basil pesto, and crostini.
More about Treno Pizzeria

