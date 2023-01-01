Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken cheesesteaks in Temple

Temple restaurants
Temple restaurants that serve chicken cheesesteaks

Wings Pizza & Things

2112 SW H. K. Dodgen Loop Ste. 106, Temple

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Philly Cheesesteak Nachos$13.00
chicken with mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and cheese or go Texas Style with all of the above plus jalapenos and shredded pepperjack cheese on a bed of tortilla chips
More about Wings Pizza & Things
Backporch Drafthouse Temple - 4501 S GEN BRUCE DR STE 70

4501 S GEN BRUCE DR STE 70, TEMPLE

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Philly Cheesesteak$12.00
Grilled BBQ chicken, crispy bacon, Swiss, French fries, caramelized PBR onions, caramelized jalapenos, with a drizzle of house BBQ and ranch drizzle on a buttery Hoagie
More about Backporch Drafthouse Temple - 4501 S GEN BRUCE DR STE 70

