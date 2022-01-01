Chicken sandwiches in Temple
Temple restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Backporch Drafthouse Temple
Backporch Drafthouse Temple
4501 S GEN BRUCE DR STE 70, TEMPLE
|Blanco Chicken Sandwich
|$9.75
Your choice of crispy fried or grilled chicken tenders, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, shaved red onion, fried onion strings, with a drizzle of white BBQ sauce served on a Brioche Bun
More about Bird Creek Burger Company
Bird Creek Burger Company
6 S. Main St., Temple
|Chicken Sandwich
|$9.49
grilled or fried chicken breast/ lettuce/ tomato/ garlic mayo
|Honey Butter Beignet Chicken Sandwich
|$14.49
Fried chicken drizzled with house made honey butter in a beignet bun topped with powdered sugar. Served with sweet potato fries.
More about Suzy Q's
Suzy Q's
1401 S. 31st Suite E, Temple
|chicken salad sandwich
|$9.75
our delicious chicen salad served on a butter croissant with lettuce, tomato & our homemade guacamole