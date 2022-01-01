Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Temple

Temple restaurants
Temple restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Backporch Drafthouse Temple

4501 S GEN BRUCE DR STE 70, TEMPLE

Blanco Chicken Sandwich$9.75
Your choice of crispy fried or grilled chicken tenders, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, shaved red onion, fried onion strings, with a drizzle of white BBQ sauce served on a Brioche Bun
Bird Creek Burger Company

6 S. Main St., Temple

Chicken Sandwich$9.49
grilled or fried chicken breast/ lettuce/ tomato/ garlic mayo
Honey Butter Beignet Chicken Sandwich$14.49
Fried chicken drizzled with house made honey butter in a beignet bun topped with powdered sugar. Served with sweet potato fries.
Suzy Q's

1401 S. 31st Suite E, Temple

chicken salad sandwich$9.75
our delicious chicen salad served on a butter croissant with lettuce, tomato & our homemade guacamole
