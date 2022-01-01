Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Temple

Temple restaurants
Toast

Temple restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

SUSHI

Dynasty Chinese Restaurant

2501 Airport Rd, Temple

Avg 4.2 (654 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
312 Shrimp with Chili Sauce$13.75
Shrimp sauteed with peas, carrots, and mushrooms in a chili tomato sauce. Spicy!
IND Hot Chili Sauce$3.25
Dumpling sauce served with hot oil. Served Hot.
More about Dynasty Chinese Restaurant
Backporch Drafthouse Temple image

 

Backporch Drafthouse Temple

4501 S GEN BRUCE DR STE 70, TEMPLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Bowl$7.00
Half Loaded Chili Cheese Fries$7.75
French Fries, Killer Queso, Red River Chili, bacon bits, green onions, and Pickled jalapenos served with a side of ranch
Chili Cup$4.50
More about Backporch Drafthouse Temple
Bird Creek Burger Company image

 

Bird Creek Burger Company

6 S. Main St., Temple

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Texas Chili$5.00
Temple's Own Emporium Chili- No beans
More about Bird Creek Burger Company
Item pic

 

Mexiko Cafe

116 S 1st Street Suite A, Temple

Avg 4.5 (22 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Wings Chili Lime$12.99
More about Mexiko Cafe

