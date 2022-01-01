Chili in Temple
Temple restaurants that serve chili
More about Dynasty Chinese Restaurant
SUSHI
Dynasty Chinese Restaurant
2501 Airport Rd, Temple
|312 Shrimp with Chili Sauce
|$13.75
Shrimp sauteed with peas, carrots, and mushrooms in a chili tomato sauce. Spicy!
|IND Hot Chili Sauce
|$3.25
Dumpling sauce served with hot oil. Served Hot.
More about Backporch Drafthouse Temple
Backporch Drafthouse Temple
4501 S GEN BRUCE DR STE 70, TEMPLE
|Chili Bowl
|$7.00
|Half Loaded Chili Cheese Fries
|$7.75
French Fries, Killer Queso, Red River Chili, bacon bits, green onions, and Pickled jalapenos served with a side of ranch
|Chili Cup
|$4.50
More about Bird Creek Burger Company
Bird Creek Burger Company
6 S. Main St., Temple
|Texas Chili
|$5.00
Temple's Own Emporium Chili- No beans