Fajitas in Temple

Temple restaurants
Temple restaurants that serve fajitas

MasFajitas - Temple

1902 SW H K Dodgen Loop, Suite A, Temple

TakeoutDelivery
Beef Fajitas 2$30.99
Chicken Fajitas 1$15.99
Fajita Lunch Bf$13.99
Sol de Jalisco - 4201 South General Bruce Drive

4201 South General Bruce Drive, Temple

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#3 Fajitas for Two$29.99
Chicken or beef grilled with onions and bell pepper on a hot skillet, served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice, and re-fried beans
