Fried pickles in Temple
Temple restaurants that serve fried pickles
Wings Pizza & Things
2112 SW H. K. Dodgen Loop Ste. 106, Temple
|Fried Pickles
|$8.00
choice of chips or spears
Backporch Drafthouse Temple - 4501 S GEN BRUCE DR STE 70
4501 S GEN BRUCE DR STE 70, TEMPLE
|Fried Pickle Burger
|$13.00
Route 66 patty, American cheese, Mayo, lettuce, tomato, Crispy Fried Pickles, Drizzle of Ranch Dressing.
|Crispy Fried Pickles
|$7.00
Fried Pickles served with House Made Ranch