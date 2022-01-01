Fried rice in Temple

Dynasty Chinese Restaurant image

SUSHI

Dynasty Chinese Restaurant

2501 Airport Rd, Temple

Avg 4.2 (654 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
804 Shrimp Fried Rice$11.95
Shrimp on top of fried rice with peas, carrots, yellow onions, eggs and scallions. (Approximately 15-16 pieces of shrimp)
More about Dynasty Chinese Restaurant
Mexiko Cafe image

 

Mexiko Cafe

116 S 1st Street Suite A, Temple

Avg 4.5 (22 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Traditional Fried Rice$10.99
Traditional Korean Style Fried Rice with your choice of chicken or vegetarian stir-fried with peas, carrots, and onions.
Plate$8.99
Choose your base, white rice, salad, or 1/2 & 1/2 and your protein. Topped with your choice of house-made salsa, cilantro, and onions. Can be customized to be carb conscious.
Kimchi Fried Rice$11.99
Traditional Style Korean Kimchi Fried rice made with Spam and fried kimchi. Medium Spice.
More about Mexiko Cafe

