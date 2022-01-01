Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Kimchi in
Temple
/
Temple
/
Kimchi
Temple restaurants that serve kimchi
SUSHI
Dynasty Chinese Restaurant
2501 Airport Rd, Temple
Avg 4.2
(654 reviews)
8 oz Kimchi
$5.95
More about Dynasty Chinese Restaurant
Mexiko Cafe
116 S 1st Street Suite A, Temple
Avg 4.5
(22 reviews)
Kimchi Fried Rice
$11.99
Traditional Style Korean Kimchi Fried rice made with Spam and fried kimchi. Medium Spice.
Kimchi
$2.00
More about Mexiko Cafe
