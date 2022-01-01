Kimchi in Temple

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dynasty Chinese Restaurant image

SUSHI

Dynasty Chinese Restaurant

2501 Airport Rd, Temple

Avg 4.2 (654 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
8 oz Kimchi$5.95
More about Dynasty Chinese Restaurant
Kimchi Fried Rice image

 

Mexiko Cafe

116 S 1st Street Suite A, Temple

Avg 4.5 (22 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kimchi Fried Rice$11.99
Traditional Style Korean Kimchi Fried rice made with Spam and fried kimchi. Medium Spice.
Kimchi$2.00
More about Mexiko Cafe

